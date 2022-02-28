Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Corsicana's girls soccer game vs. Midlothian Friday night. Midlothian remained unbeaten and in first-place in District 14-5A with a 3-0 victory over the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers played well in the loss.
The Lady Tigers have three games left. They play at Joshua Tuesday and return to National Bank & Trust Stadium Friday for their final home game with a 5:30 p.m. start against Ennis on Senior Night and end their season March 8 at Red Oak.
