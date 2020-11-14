Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Friday's game vs. North Forney, including a photo of the three referees who showed up at the last minute because there were no officials for the 7:30 kickoff. The game, which didn't start until 8:42, used three officials and a non-varsity coach from each team to be the sideline judges.
Photos: Ron Farmer's photos from Friday's game vs. North Forney
- Photos by Ron Farmer
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
57, of Corsicana, passed away Friday, October 30th after a lengthy illness. A private memorial will be held at a later date. His family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police identify victim of hit and run, seek suspect
- Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
- Suspect in custody after high speed chase
- Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for November
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 19 new cases
- CISD Trustees hear concerns, updates
- GC Football Playoffs: Hubbard shocks everyone with berth in playoffs
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 11 new cases
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 11 new cases
- Corsicana Council extends deadline for developer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.