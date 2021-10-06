Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's 14-1 win over Trinity Valley on Wednesday. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs, who have outscored opponents 41-2 during the winning streak.
Photos: Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's 14-1 win over TVCC
- Photos by Ron Farmer
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Michael Melton of Waco, Texas and formerly of Corsicana passed from this life on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco. James was born on October 4, 1954 to Cecil and Ruth Melton. He attended Corsicana schools throughout his childhood. In 1971, he jo…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corsicana Police ask for help to find missing woman
- UPDATE: Student opens fire at Texas high school; four hurt
- Corsicana Fire Chief announces resignation
- Sheriff's Roundup: Thank you
- GC Football: Rice blends old and new in big win over Gateway
- GC Football: Hill emerges as a key player at Mildred
- Chatfield’s Museum remembers two soldiers at Tennessee ceremonies
- State rep files bills to aid workers dealing with vaccine mandates
- Corsicana Fire Department honors outstanding team members
- RE/MAX, Benefit RC raise $50K for lake VFDs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.