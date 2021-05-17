Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's 5-0 Region Quarterfinal win over Paris Monday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Navarro's 12th-ranked Bulldogs had an easy time as they opened the Region XIV Tournament with a 5-0 victory over Paris in the Region Quarterfinals Monday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where Alicia Wilson's team dominated the game.
Goalkeeper Grace Staunton posted her seventh shutout of the season and Laia Gonzalez led the scoring, nailing two goals. Marta Forne assisted on Gonzalez's first goal and Rafiatu Alhassan had an assist on Gonzalez's second goal that gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 halftime lead.
Lacy Ann Murray gave Navarro a 1-0 lead early with an assist from Forne and Manami Okada scored to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 first-half lead with an assist from Melissa Olivares. Rosa Hansen closed out the scoring with the fifth goal of the night early in the second half. Laura Jansa had the assist.
Wilson substituted players in the second half. The Bulldogs (7-2-1) will be back at Tiger Field at CNBT Stadium at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Region XIV Semifinals against either Blinn or LSU-Eunice.
If the Bulldogs win Wednesday they will play for the region title on Friday in a showdown with Tyler, the No. 1-ranked team in the NJCAA national poll.
