Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.