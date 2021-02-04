Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's baseball home opener -- a 17-6 romp by the Bulldogs, who had 14 hits and scored 17 times in just six innings.
Photos: Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's baseball home opener
- Photos by Ron Farmer
