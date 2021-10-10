Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's game against Tyler on Saturday at Roark Montgomery Soccer Complex. Navarro, ranked No. 12 in the nation, came up short against top-ranked Tyler 2-0.
The loss snapped Navarro's six-game winning streak.
Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: October 10, 2021 @ 7:08 pm
