Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's soccer showdown with LSU-Eunice on Friday. The two teams fought through regulation and two overtime periods in a game that ended in a 0-0 tie.
The 11th-ranked Bulldogs had won five in a row and outscored those opponents 22-1 before playing to a scoreless tie Friday against 13th-ranked LSU-Eunice.
It was Navarro's final regular season game. The Bulldogs will move on to the Region XIV Tournament.
