Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Navarro's softball doubleheader against Kilgore on Monday. The Dawgs won the opener 8-0 and fell in the second hgame 7-3.
- Photos by Ron Farmer
Obituaries
Joshua N. Owens, 41, of Oakwood passed away on March 13, 2021. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Pilgrim Rest Community Church in Oakwood at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. View- ing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Funeral Hom…
Leonard George Burns, 82, of Fairfield passed away on March 20, 2021. Funeral will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Emanuel Funeral home Chapel in Teague at 2 p.m. A private family burial will follow after. Viewing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Funeral…
Donald Ray Brackens, Jr., 49 passed away on March 19, 2021, in Dallas. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Round Prairie Baptist Church, Fairfield at 1 p.m. Burial to follow in Fairfield Methodist. Viewing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Fune…
