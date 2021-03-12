Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Corsicana's baseball tournament -- the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Invitational. The Tigers defeated Mildred 4-2 Thursday morning and lost a tough game to Tyler Lee 2-0.
Reno Morehouse started and got the win against Mildred, allowing five hits and one earned run over four innings. He struck out six and didn't walk anyone. Hunter Autrey pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking one.
Kolby Kinkade's bases loaded double brought in three runs and Solomon James had an RBI single for the Tigers (10-3).
Peyton Brown made his first varsity start and took a tough loss against Lee, despite pitching well. Brown went 4 1/3 innings and gave up just two hits and didn't allow an earned run. He struck out two.
Solomon James pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while striking out one and not walking anyone. He gave up one unearned run.
The Tigers play Waco Robinson at noon Friday and have two games Saturday, facing Forney at 10 in the morning and playing Mildred again at noon. Mildred plays Red Oak at 6 p.m. Friday.
