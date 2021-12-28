Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Frost-Kerens girls game in the first round of the Kiwanis Classic.
Frost won the game 53-20 and moves on to play Rice in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 5:41 am
