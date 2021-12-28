Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Frost-Teague boys consolation game Tuesday. Teague won the game 78-36 to advance to Wednesday's 1:30 p.m. Consolation finals game against Rice. Frost's boys finish seventh in the Kiwanis Classic.
- Photos by Ron Farmer
