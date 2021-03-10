Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Lady Tigers' game against Midlothian Tuesday night. Midlothian won the district showdown 16-5 to hand the Lady Tigers, who are 2-1 in 14-5A play, their first district loss.
- Photos by Ron Farmer
