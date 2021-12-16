Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Lady Tigers' scrimmage vs. Irving at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium. The Lady Tigers battled Irving to a 1-1 tie in their second scrimmage. They defeated Lancaster 7-0 in their first scrimmage.

The Lady Tigers have one scrimmage left scrimmage and travel to play Brewer Friday. They open the regular season on Jan. 4 when they play Waco Connally at 7:15 p.m. at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium. The Lady Tigers open district play om Jan. 25 against Waco University High School at Waco ISD Stadium.

Trending Video

Recommended for you