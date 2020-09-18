Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Rice-Kerens game, which Rice won 14-12 on Homecoming.
featured
Photos: Ron Farmer's photos from the Rice-Kerens game
- Photos by Ron Farmer
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Willa Maxine Dillard. Visitation Services are Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home-Corsicana Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. Arthur and Virginia Dillard Cemetery, Jackson Road, Harleton, Texas 75651.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges
- New book claims to solve mystery of Corsicana’s ‘Rope Walker’
- Navarro Cheer Coach on 'Dancing with the Stars' tonight
- City Council prepares for Corsicana Bedding's return
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 18 new cases
- Trinidad man dies while diving in the Florida Keys
- Agencies team up to nab cigarette burglars
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 10 new cases
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports another death, three new cases
- Business News: Prosperity Bank hosts grand re-opening
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.