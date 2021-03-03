Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers 11-0 win over Waco University on Tuesday night at Price Field, where the Tigers improved to 6-0 to start the season.
Kolby Kinkade tossed four shutout innings and Zane Petty threw a perfect fifth, striking out two Trojans to run his season total to 16 Ks in seven innings. Petty struck out 14 in a 2-1 win against Duncanville.
Kinkade tossed a three-hit shutout against North Forney in the Duncanville Tournament to start the season last week and that game set the tone for what has been an incredible stretch for the Tiger pitchers, who have combined to allow just one earned run in six games.
Kinkade, a four-year starter who has been a key player for four years, allowed an infield hit in the first and a single to right in the fifth while striking out five and not allowing a walk to keep his ERA at 0.00. And he was in the middle of the scoring Tuesday, belting a pair of doubles to drive in three runs.
Hunter Autrey and Kinkade hit back-to-back doubles in the Tigers' four-run third to bring home two runs, and Brydan Hernandez went 3-for-3, driving in two runs with a clutch two-out single in the first, and bringing home a run in the third and another in the fourth with clutch RBI singles.
Solomon James hit his second triple in as many games (he had a bases-loaded triple Saturday, driving in three runs in the Tigers' 14-1 romp over Dallas Woodrow Wilson).
Miguel Luevano went 2-for-4 and ended the game in the fifth with a two-run triple to give the Tigers the 11-0 mercy-rule victory. Austin Pryor had another strong defensive game at third base, where he made four nice plays, and he scored three times on a pair of walks and a single. Pryor led off the Tigers' three-run fifth with a single and scored on Kinkade's second double of the game.
