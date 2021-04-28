Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' 6-3 win over Red Oak Tuesday at Price Field, where the Tigers finished their regular season with a crucial victory in the District 14-5A race, which ends Friday.
The Tigers, who are 8-4 and in first-place, will have to wait and see what happens Friday because Midlothian, Joshua and Ennis are all 7-4 with one game remaining.
Joshua and Midlothian play Friday and the winner will be 8-4, and Ennis plays Cleburne and can also finish the district at 8-4 with a win.
Cleburne and Red Oak (5-6) were still alive in the playoff race before Tuesday but both were eliminated with losses. Cleburne, which began the season as the No.1-ranked 5A team in the state, will not even make the playoffs after losing to Joshua 10-0 Tuesday, and Red Oak's playoff hopes ended with the loss to the Tigers.
The district has a formula for a two-way tie for first and a three-way tie for first, and the Tigers know they will play Saturday at a neutral site to decide the district title.
Tigers coach Heath Autrey, whose team has made the playoffs nine years in a row since he came to Corsicana, said this was the tightest race and most rewarding playoff berth his Tigers have had.
"I'm just so proud of the kids," he said. "We go through so much to prepare, and when you see it happen on the field -- when you see them get it, especially in a big game like this one -- and you see that smile on their faces ... That's what it's all about for me. That's what brings me back. That's what it's all about."
Autrey and his Tigers will be back on Saturday, trying to win a title, and headed for the playoffs.
