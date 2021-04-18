Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' 9-4 win over Joshua.
The first six photos are a step-by-step account of Hunter Autrey's three-run homer that ignited the Tigers' victory.
Sandra Youngblood, 73, resident of Malakoff passed from this life on April 11, 2021. She was born in Purdon, Texas on June 1, 1947 to Talmadge D. and Laura Patrick Farmer. She is preceded in death by her parents Talmadge and Laura Farmer, husband Gary Youngblood, three sisters and three brot…
Rev. Charlie Fred Gibson, Sr., 68, of Lancaster, formerly of Palestine died on March 28, 2021 in Mesquite. Services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Community Missionary Baptist Church 820 East Wintergreen Road in Cedar Hill, Texas. Wake Friday at Lighthouse Church of God In Ch…
