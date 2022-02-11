Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' final basketball game of the season.
The Tigers battled all night and lost a close game, 63-58.
Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Funeral service for Betty Jo Walker, 88, of Corsicana, Tx., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Corsicana, Tx. Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Bethlehem B.C., 409 …
Graveside funeral service for Calvin Brown, Jr., 95, of Tennessee Colony, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Fort Worth, Tx. Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Jimmerso…
