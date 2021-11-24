Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' game against Hillsboro Tuesday in the Tiger Gym.
The Tigers won 43-39.
Funeral service for Otis C. Harrison, Jr., 47, formerly of Oakwood, passed away November 6, 2021 in Cypress, CA. Viewing will be on, Monday, November 22 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 23, at True Vine DOXA Center, Fairfie…
Cora Heart Crether, 64 of Palestine, died on November 10th in Tyler. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Grapeland. Burial will follow in Golden Gate Cemetery in Grapeland. The viewing will be friday from 10 to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home Pales…
Charlie Colter, Jr. 89 died November 11th in Crockett. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at United Pentecostal Church in Crockett. Burial will follow in Stanton Thomas in Crockett. Emanuel Funeral in Crockett will handle funeral arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.