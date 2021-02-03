Corsicana's Tigers lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Midlothian Tuesday night on a controversial goal with 38 seconds left.
The Tigers were called for a questionable foul in the box, allowing Midlothian a penalty kick. The kick failed, but officials rule that because the clock wasn't running that the missed shot did not count, and granted Midlothian a second penalty kick, which found the net and gave the Panthers a 2-1 win.
Both teams are now 2-1 in the District 14-5A race.
Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the game at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.