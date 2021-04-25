Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' game against West on Saturday at Price Field.
Three Tiger pitchers held West to just two singles as Reno Morehouse, Zane Petty and Hunter Autrey all had strong performances on the mound.
Morehouse started and pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and two runs. Petty pitched one inning and didn't allow a hit and Autrey pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts.
Aiden Morehouse hit an RBI triple in the first inning to score Autrey, who walked with two outs.
The Tigers, who are tied with Midlothian for first-place in the tight District 14-5A race, play their final district game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Red Oak.
The Tigers and Midlothian are both 7-4 with one game left. Joshua and Ennis are 6-4 with two games left and Cleburne and Red Oak are 5-5 with two games left.
