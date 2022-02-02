Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' game vs. Midlothian Tuesday in the Tiger Gym.
Midlothian won the boys and girls games against the Tigers and Lady Tigers, as both Corsicana teams are winding down their seasons.
The Lady Tigers have two games left. They play at Joshua on Friday and play their final game of the season next Tuesday in the Tiger Gym against Ennis.
The Tigers have three games left on the schedule. They play at Joshua Friday and play their final home game next Tuesday against Ennis before wrapping up their season on the road at Red Oak Feb. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.