Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' non-district game vs. Whitney Saturday at Price Field. Whitney scored four runs in the sixth to come from behind and beat the Tigers 9-6.
Brydan Hernandez went 4-for-4 with a double, scored twice and drove in a run, Adrian Baston went 2-for-2, stole three bases and scored twice and Jace Richardson went 2-for-4 and drove in a run for the Tigers.
Four pitchers were used in the game as first baseman Peyton Brown, third baseman Austin Pryor, shortstop Miguel Luevano and outfielder Blane Farmer all got a chance to pitch.
The state-ranked Tigers are now 13-3-1 after the loss. They return to district play Tuesday when they jump back into the fire with a two-game series against Joshua Tuesday night at Price. They will travel to Joshua Friday.
The Tigers lead the 14-5A race with a 5-1 record with six games left on their district schedule (three weeks of play) as things heat up down the stretch.
They have pitched extremely well this season and have a team ERA of 1.73 and have eight shutouts and 13 games in which they allowed two runs or less. Only one team had score six runs on the Tigers all year until Saturday.
Zane Petty and Hernandez have been dominant on the mound, where Petty is 7-0 with a 0.80 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 43 innings and Hernandez is 3-1 with a save and a 1.09 ERA.
