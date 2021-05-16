Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' two games Saturday at Price Field against Nacogdoches in the Area Round playoffs.

Nacogdoches won Game 2 of the series 3-1 to force a Game 3 to decide the best-of-three series. The Tigers stormed back, scoring eight runs in the first inning and beat the Dragons 12-3 in Game 3 to win the 5A Region II Area Round series and advance to the Region II Quarterfinals, where they will face Ennis.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you