Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' two games Saturday at Price Field against Nacogdoches in the Area Round playoffs.
Nacogdoches won Game 2 of the series 3-1 to force a Game 3 to decide the best-of-three series. The Tigers stormed back, scoring eight runs in the first inning and beat the Dragons 12-3 in Game 3 to win the 5A Region II Area Round series and advance to the Region II Quarterfinals, where they will face Ennis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.