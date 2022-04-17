Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' wild 11-inning walk-off against Ennis.
Brydan Hernandez delivered the walk-off RBI, slashing a drive to right that popped out of a diving Ennis outfielder's glove when he hit the turf, sending Miguel Luevano home with the winning run.
The victory -- Corsicana's fifth one-run win in a row -- means the Tigers clinch no worse than a tie for the district title with two games left. They play Red Oak at home Tuesday and if they win, they're the District 14-5A champs.
