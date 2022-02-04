Here are Ron Farmer's photos of Navarro's baseball practice on Tuesday as the Bulldogs got some work on the field before the deep freeze hit this week. The Dawgs were scheduled to play Blinn at home Tuesday but the doubleheader was canceled.
Photos: Ron Farmer's photos of Navarro's baseball practice
- Photos by Ron Farmer
