The Corsicana Tigers held their first official football practice Monday afternoon, a practice that was originally scheduled for Aug. 3.
The Tigers are picked to finish third in the District 8-5A DII race behind Ennis, which is the top-ranked Class 5A DII team in the state, and Royse City and ahead of North Forney, Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Forney and Crandall, but on opening day everyone is unbeaten and full of optimism ‑ and the opening day of practice is finally here for Corsicana's Tigers.
