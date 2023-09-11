GC Player of the Week
This week's Golden Circle Player of the Week is Blooming Grove's Noah Hutchison.
Hutchison, playing his first game at quarterback, completed 8-of-8 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed for two TDs, running for 63 yards to account for five touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown (his sixth of the night) and made five tackles on defense in Blooming Grove's 41-10 win over Eustace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.