Navarro's season of bouncing back ended in a thud Friday night - and it ended in head-shaking disbelief for a Bulldogs team that had always seemed to find a way to come back all year long.
But on Friday night they couldn't find a way to come back, because they couldn't find the basket.
Believe it or not, the Bulldogs did not make a single shot from the floor in the final 7:04 of their 68-55 loss to Angelina in the semifinals of the Region XIV Tournament at Centenary College in Shreveport.
Navarro's final basket of the game came with 7:04 left when Dravon Clayton hit a jumper in traffic to give the Bulldogs a 52-49 lead. Their next basket from the floor will have to come in November of next season.
They simply went ice-cold down the stretch of a game that had been a back-and-forth battle all night.
In fact, the Bulldogs had held the biggest lead of the night when they went on a 17-8 run to take a 29-20 lead, thanks to Akol Mawein, who scored his 12th point of the night to make it a 27-20 game with 7:12 left in the half.
But Mawein, who was Navarro's leading scorer this season, sat out most of the second half in foul trouble before fouling out with 4:02 left in the game. He finished with 13 points.
His absence was only part of the problem for the Bulldogs, who couldn't find any offense down the stretch. They scored just three points in the final seven minutes on three lonely free throws, and even those points didn't come easily as they went 3-of-8 from the line. Angelina took over the game and ripped off a 19-3 finish to advance to Saturday's title game against Blinn.
Navarro ended the game making just 18 of 48 shots for the night (37 percent) and Mawein, who scored 20 in Navarro's quarterfinal victory over Lee Thursday, led the Dawgs in scoring with his 13-point effort.
Brian Washington and Jakobe Dill scored nine points each, Sherman Robinson scored seven and Clayborn finished with six as no one in a red jersey besides Mawein reached double figures.
The Dawgs finish the season at 19-13, a season in which they were as resilient and as tough as anyone after a loss, bouncing back time and time again, scrambling down the stretch of the regular season to nail down the runnerup spot in the East Zone race.
Their strong finish gave the Dawgs a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the Region Tournament, and the door to the title seemed to be wide open when East Zone champ and top-seed Tyler (25-2) was upset in the quarterfinals Thursday.
That path to the title looked even brighter when the Bulldogs took that 29-20 lead in the first half. But Angelina responded with an 8-0 run to close to 29-28 and finished the half trailing the Dawgs 34-33.
The two teams swapped leads for the first 15 minutes of the second half and Navarro stayed with Angelina despite not having Mawein, who hit the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 16:55 left.
They were still tied with Angelina at 52-52 with 5:56 left with plenty of time and talent to win the game.
Then the basket disappeared for the Dawgs down the stretch, and they left the Gold Dome court as bewildered as they were disappointed.
Suddenly, their season was over.
