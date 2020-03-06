Want a snapshot of Navarro's basketball season?
Then just take a look at what the Bulldogs did Thursday night at the Gold Dome at Centenary College in Shreveport, where Navarro moved on in the Region XIV Tournament with a 77-65 victory over Lee in the quarterfinal round.
The Dawgs (19-12) are two wins away from the title and meet No. 2-seed Angelina (22-9) at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner plays the winner of Friday's other semifinal between No. 9 seed Jacksonville (18-12) and No. 4-seed Blinn (22-9) on Saturday night.
Looking for Tyler? The Apaches, the same Apaches who destroyed the region and ran away with the top-seed for the tournament and the East Zone title, aren't around. After going 25-2 they were upset by Jacksonville 89-88 Thursday and limped back to Tyler shaking their heads.
Let's face it, it would have been fun to have seen Navarro play Tyler for the tournament title Saturday. After all, the Bulldogs took the Apaches to the wall in both regular season games before losing twice at the buzzer.
But Tyler has left the building and the Bulldogs are alive and well in a wild tournament that has seen more upsets than Nancy Pelosi.
Navarro, which had to scramble all season before finally emerging as the No. 2 team in the East Zone and the No. 3 seed in the XIV Tournament, is the only team left from the East.
But why not? The Bulldogs have bounced back all year in a yo-yo season in which they always seemed to find a way to pick themselves up after tough, and at times, bizarre losses.
And here they are, Navarro's resilient Teflon Dawgs, on the brink of playing for the title. And that's why Thursday's thrilling win over Lee is so much like their season -- a mini version and snapshot of the way Grant McMillan's guys have played since November.
With higher seeds falling left and right, Thursday's game against Lee had a shocking (and scary start) when the No.10 seeded Rebels raced out to a 22-15 lead early,
Navarro came storming back and out-scored Lee 22-14 over the final 10 minutes of the half and went to the break up 37-36. But that didn't do it. Lee grabbed the momentum and the lead right back, bolting into the second half with a 9-2 run that lifted the Rebels to a 45-39 lead.
The Dawgs regrouped and put together a 6-0 run and caught Lee on a dramatic dunk by Souleymane Doumbia, who knotted the score at 45 with his biggest points of the night.
It was Doumbia, Navarro=s 7-foot post from the Ivory Coast, who destroyed Lee when the two teams met in Baytown in the conference opener on Nov. 23. Doumbia had his best game as a Bulldog, slamming home 32 points and grabbing a dozen rebounds in Navarro's 89-77 victory.
He played well Thursday, scoring 10 points and pulling down eight rebounds while blocking five shots for the Bulldogs, who had eight blocks for the night.
Navarro dominated the boards, out-rebounding Lee 53-31 as several Bulldogs hit the glass hard, including Brian Washington, who led the way with 11 rebounds.
That's where the Bulldogs put Lee away in the second half -- on the glass and on defense -- and with some clutch 3-point shooting. You can't say enough about the Bulldogs' defense Thursday. Lee was averaging almost 90 points a game, and scored just 29 points in the second half and only 13 over the final 10 and a half minutes of the game.
After Doumbia tied things up at 45-45 with 15:05 left, Lee fought back and led 52-50 with 10:46 left, but that was Lee's last stand and last lead of the night.
Akol Mawein, who has been a driving force for the Bulldogs the second half of the season, hit a huge 3 that lifted the Dawgs to a 53-52 lead and ignited an 11-0 run that gave Navarro a 61-52 lead with 8:41 left.
Mawein finished with 20 points, two steals and two blocked shots to lead the way, and Jakobe Dill burned Lee all night from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points.
German Kasanzi came through with 11 points and Doumbia scored 10 as four Bulldogs turned in double-digit nights. Dravon Clayton scored seven and Tyrese Patterson dropped in six points and pulled down nine rebounds.
