Rice's Lady Iron Dawgs powerlifting team hosted the Region 3 Division 3 Meet on February 26.
"It was a great success. Thank You to the parents, volunteers, booster club, and student workers that helped us host the Best Regional Meet in Texas! Thank you to our administration, for allowing us to host such a great event," said Rice AD and powerlifting coach Michael Scott.
The Lady Iron Dawgs had great success this year. Four girls, Mabree Moore - 105, Lilly Gregory and Natalie Wicker - 148, and Lisette Sandoval – 165, qualified for the Regional Meet. Mabree and Lilly competed at the Regional Meet and represented Rice very well. Mabree finished in 12th place, with her best total of the year, 485 pounds. Lilly finished in 10th place, with her best Squat, 265lbs, and Bench Press, 145lbs, of the year.
The Iron Dawgs powerlifting team competed at the Region 3 Division 3 Meet in West this past Saturday. Rice had five lifters qualify for the meet.
Manuel Padilla competed in the 114-pound class, and finished in second-place with a personal best 800-pound total. Manuel had personal bests in all 3 lifts: 300 Squat, 180 Bench Press, and 320 Deadlift. Manuel missed his second attempt on deadlift, then bumped his final attempt up to 320. He had to make the pull to earn a trip to the State Meet, and got it done!
Krissangel Lopez competed in the 123-pound class and finished as the Regional Champion, in first-place with an 855-pound total. Krissangel tied a personal best Squat with a lift of 330. Krissangel was in secondc coming into the Deadlift, but his pull of 360 was 40 pounds heavier than his nearest competitor and sealed the Regional Championship. Krissangel is Rice’s fourth different Regional Champion in the last four seasons.
Jot Grant competed in the 123-pound class, and finished the day in 11th place. Jot had his best total of the season, with personal bests in all 3 lifts: 215 Squat, 135 Bench Press and 250 Deadlift, for a total of 600 pounds.
Andrew Santoyo competed in the 132-pound class and finished in eighth place with a personal best 885-pound total. Andrew reached his total with personal bests in two lifts: 185 Bench, and in Deadlift with a pull of 365.
Juan Paredes earned a spot in the 198-pound class, but was unable to compete due to an injury suffered running in the 4x100 relay at the Blooming Grove Track Meet.
Manuel Padilla and Krissangel Lopez will be competing at the THSPA State Meet in Abilene, on March 26th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.