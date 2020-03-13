Here are Ron Farmer's photos from Mildred's game against Forney in the Corsicana Baseball Tournament.
Mildred opened play Thursday against Class 5A power Forney and played well in a 3-1 loss.
The Eagles play twice on Friday in back-to-back games at Price Field. They play Class 5A power Red Oak at 10 a.m. and then play at noon against Waco Robinson's powerhouse that returned a ton of talent from it's 2019 state tournament team.
Mildred wraps up its play in the tournament on Saturday with a 10 a.m. game against Class 6A Tyler Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.