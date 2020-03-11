featured Ron Farmer's photos from the Lady Tigers' district softball opener Photos by Ron Farmer Mar 11, 2020 5 hrs ago 1 of 13 Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerGabby James Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerKaylee Tidwell Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerMarliegh Tidwell Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerMarliegh Tidwell Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerJaylee Woolley Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerKaylee Tidwell Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerKaylee Tidwell Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerJaylee Woolley Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerJaden Smith talks to Brinly Burke, who is out with a knee injury. Daily Sun photo/Ron FarmerCorsicana coach Courtney Anderson talks to her team Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Lady Tigers' District 14-5A opener Tuesday night against Ennis.The Lady Tigers lost 10-5 Tags Photo Tigers Ron Farmer Opener Softball Ennis Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries LAMB, Mary SLOAN, Paul MALONE, Syble NOVOTNY, Frances LATTA, June Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman who defecated in police car sentenced to prisonTrampoline park opening soonNCSO arrests five in drug free zoneNCSO arrests two for cruelty to livestockStarbucks Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Monday, March 9Community National Bank & Trust of Texas announces promotionsPrimary Election 2020: Navarro County Final Voting ResultsPrimary Election today: Party propositions explainedDEAN: Tastes of CorsicanaGC Basketball: Mildred, Blooming Grove, Rice girls earn postseason honors Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.