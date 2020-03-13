Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the Tigers' Tigers 2-2 against Waco Robinson Thursday night in the Corsicana Baseball Tournament.
The Tigers went to the bottom of the sixth trailing 2-0, but Miguel "Mikie" Luevano led off with a hard single up the middle for an infield hit, and Hunter Autrey hit the next pitch for a towering two-run homer over the right field wall to knot things at 2-2.
Autrey called his shot.
"He told me he was going to hit a home run" said Luevano, who made a couple of highlight plays at second. "And he did."
Autrey admitted that he predicted the homer.
"I told Mikie that 'you're going to get on and I'm going to hit a home run,'" he said. "I told him if I get a good pitch I'm going to hit a homer.''
He hammered the first pitch he saw. It was Autrey's second homer of the season, and it was a memorable one -- a moon shot that sailed high and deep into the night.
"It felt great when I hit it," he said.
Hunter's dad, Tigers coach Heath Autrey, didn't call the shot, but he did tell his son to hit the ball out of the park.
"I told him to go up there and change the score," coach Autrey said. "Mikie got the big hit to get it started and then Hunter came through. He got his pitch and he tied it up."
The Tigers had five hits and three of them were extra-base hits. including doubles by Brydan Hernandez and Kolby Parker, who banged his double off the right field wall in the fifth.
But Robinson starter Jordan Roberts, who has committed to Wichita State, left three runners stranded at second, and allowed just two runs on five hits over six innings. He also homered in the first and walked, stole second and scored in the fourth.
Zane Petty, a right-handed sophomore who has pitched well in his first season with the varsity Tigers, had an impressive start against the Rockets, who returned a lot of talent from their 2019 state tournament team.
Petty went 5 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. He left trailing 2-0 and, Hernandez, a freshman who is fitting into the role as the team's No. 1 arm out of the bullpen, took over and shut down Robinson (8-2).
Hernandez walked the first batter he faced, and then-- after falling behind 3-1 in the count, came back to strike out the next hitter. Then he picked off a runner at first to end the inning.
Hernandez pitched a perfect seventh and finished with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings for the combined two-hitter with Petty.
