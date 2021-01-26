Monday was the first day Texas high school baseball teams could hold an official practice, and Daily Sun photographer Ron Farmer stopped by Price Field to get some early photos of the 2021 Tigers.
Heath Autrey's 2019 team reached the state tournament, and was on the verge of opening district play last year when all spring sports were canceled. Autrey and his Tigers were more than ready to go on Monday.
Here are Ron Farmer's photos from the first day of practice.
