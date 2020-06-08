The UIL allowed high school athletes to return to athletic facilities and hold voluntary summer workouts, beginning on Monday, and several Tiger football players showed up early Monday morning.
Socially distancing was strictly enforced and every student had his own gallon of water as several strict protocols were put into place to protect the student-athletes.
Daily Sun photographer Ron Farmer was there and he took several candid photos as high school athletics took a giant step back toward normality.
