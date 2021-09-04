So much for spring football.
If you think it meant anything, think again.
Navarro's Bulldogs, who went 3-4 and lost to unbeaten Cisco 41-24 in May, opened the fall (real) season Saturday night in Cisco with an impressive 35-14 victory over the Wranglers, who had to score late against backups to avoid any further embarrassment.
Yes, these were the same Wranglers who finished No. 3 in the nation in the final NJCAA Division I poll in the spring. The same program that was the unanimous pick in both the media and coaches preseason polls to win the SWJCFC conference title.
Those polls aren't worth the time it took to say "Cisco" today. Not after the way Navarro, which was picked to finish fifth in the conference in the same pre-season crystal balls, took care of business Saturday.
The Dawgs jumped out to a 21-0 lead, and led 35-7 when the Wranglers scored on an 80-yard pass late in the game The Dawgs stopped Cisco all night and took over with two touchdowns in the fourth. It could have been much worse if not for two Bulldog fumbles inside the Cisco 10-yard line in the fourth and an interception inside the Cisco 20.
It didn't matter. The Wranglers got mangled (make that, Manglered) by a Navarro offensive line that pushed them all over their home field Saturday and put the game away when Isaiah Robinson sailed through a hole big enough for a circus parade, ripping right through the middle of Cisco's defense and into the end zone with a 43-yard run to score his third touchdown of the night.
Two of those came in the fourth, including a 5-yarder with 12:15 left in the game that pushed Navarro's lead to 28-7. Robinson's first touchdown came on a nine-yard run with 5:52 left in the first quarter -- a 15-minute stretch the Dawgs dominated, outscoring Cisco (that was No. 3 in the nation, right?) 21-0 to open the season with an eye-opening bolt out of the gate that shocked everyone who follows JUCO football except the folks in Corsicana.
Navarro quarterback Qua Gray connected with Karl Reynolds with a 34-yard touchdown pass to complete a 50-yard drive that took less than a minute and a half (1:27) that gave Navarro a 7-0 lead the Dawgs never gave back.
By the time it was over Gray, who lifted the Dawgs to a 21-0 lead when he hit Zavion Taylor with a 13-yard TD strike with 1:55 left in the first quarter, had completed 15-of-31 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Robinson took care of the rest of the scoring, and walked out of Chesley Stadium, with 162 yards on 22 carries (that's 7.3 yards a pop) racing by Cisco all night. He led a bullish Bulldog team that put up 35 points and 454 yards of offense on opening night on the road.
Any questions?
But it was Navarro's defense that pleased Bulldog coach Scott Parr more than anything. Parr said he was optimistic and "excited" abut the new season -- the fall season that means so much more -- because he believed his defense would be better, and pointed out in the preseason that because his Bulldogs know how to score that his defense didn't have to soar with improvement for Navarro to have a big season.
"They just have to improve. And I think our defense is going to be much better,'' said Parr, who pointed to new defensive coordinator Fred Tate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.