Gray and Robinson

Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Qua Gray hands off to Isaiah Robinson during a game last spring when the Bulldogs went 3-4 in the strange season.

Both Gray and Robinson had big games Saturday in Navarro's 35-14 victory over Cisco in the season opener of the fall season. Robinson ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns and Gray passed for 135 yards and two TDs,

So much for spring football.

If you think it meant anything, think again. 

Navarro's Bulldogs, who went 3-4 and lost to unbeaten Cisco 41-24 in May, opened the fall (real) season Saturday night in Cisco with an impressive 35-14 victory over the Wranglers, who had to score late against backups to avoid any further embarrassment.

Yes, these were the same Wranglers who finished No. 3 in the nation in the final NJCAA Division I poll in the spring. The same program that was the unanimous pick in both the media and coaches preseason polls to win the SWJCFC conference title.

Those polls aren't worth the time it took to say "Cisco" today. Not after the way Navarro, which was picked to finish fifth in the conference in the same pre-season crystal balls, took care of business Saturday.

The Dawgs jumped out to a 21-0 lead, and led 35-7 when the Wranglers scored on an 80-yard pass late in the game The Dawgs stopped Cisco all night and took over with two touchdowns in the fourth. It could have been much worse if not for two Bulldog fumbles inside the Cisco 10-yard line in the fourth and an interception inside the Cisco 20.

It didn't matter. The Wranglers got mangled (make that, Manglered) by a Navarro offensive line that pushed them all over their home field Saturday and put the game away when Isaiah Robinson sailed through a hole big enough for a circus parade, ripping right through the middle of Cisco's defense and into the end zone with a 43-yard run to score his third touchdown of the night.

Two of those came in the fourth, including a 5-yarder with 12:15 left in the game that pushed Navarro's lead to 28-7. Robinson's first touchdown came on a nine-yard run with 5:52 left in the first quarter -- a 15-minute stretch the Dawgs dominated, outscoring Cisco (that was No. 3 in the nation, right?) 21-0 to open the season with an eye-opening bolt out of the gate that shocked everyone who follows JUCO football except the folks in Corsicana.

Navarro quarterback Qua Gray connected with Karl Reynolds with a 34-yard touchdown pass to complete a 50-yard drive that took less than a minute and a half (1:27) that gave Navarro a 7-0 lead the Dawgs never gave back.

By the time it was over Gray, who lifted the Dawgs to a 21-0 lead when he hit Zavion Taylor with a 13-yard TD strike with 1:55 left in the first quarter, had completed 15-of-31 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson took care of the rest of the scoring, and walked out of Chesley Stadium, with 162 yards on 22 carries (that's 7.3 yards a pop) racing by Cisco all night. He led a bullish Bulldog team that put up 35 points and 454 yards of offense on opening night on the road.

Any questions?

But it was Navarro's defense that pleased Bulldog coach Scott Parr more than anything. Parr said he was optimistic and "excited" abut the new season -- the fall season that means so much more -- because he believed his defense would be better, and pointed out in the preseason that because his Bulldogs know how to score that his defense didn't have to soar with improvement for Navarro to have a big season.

 "They just have to improve. And I think our defense is going to be much better,'' said Parr, who pointed to new defensive coordinator Fred Tate.

"Coach Tate has over 20 years of experience covering a lot of time at Division I schools," Parr said. "He's really going to help us. We don't feel we have to jump from last to first in defense. We just have to establish a better defensive team."
 
Spoken like a true prophet
Maybe the preseason pollsters should listen to Parr before they vote next year, because that's exactly the way the Dawgs started the season, making a real leap on defense -- just as Parr said.
The Dawg D had five sacks, four tackles for losses and made the Wranglers miserable most of the night as Parr and Tate made their point while holding Cisco's explosive offense to just 14.
 
If anyone is still around who can remember before COVID they would tell you it was Navarro that won the last conference title in 2019 -- well, the real conference title that was decided in the fall.
 
The Dawgs will have to beat Cisco again, because this was a non-conference game against a conference opponent.
Huh?
That's right. Parr needed an opener and didn't want to play Georgia Military (a team Navarro opens with almost every year) again, so he stayed in Texas and played a team he knew would be a big test.
 
His Bulldogs passed with style, and got everyone's attention with what was considered a huge upset. The Bulldogs begin the conference schedule next Saturday in Tyler, and it appears they're ready.
 
Navarro's not all the way back, but Saturday's victory is a big step to where the Dawgs want to be in November. And no one cares how many games they win or lose next May.
It's the real season now. Spring Break is over ...
 
 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you