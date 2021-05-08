Courtesy photo

Kerens' Alexius McAdams (left) and Jered Brackens both had big days Friday in the 2A state track & field meet in Austin, where Brackens won the 200 in 21.79 and took third in the 100 in 10.76.

McAdams, who was making a remarkable third trip to the state finals in the high jump, cleared a personal best 5 feet, 4 inches, which was second only to state champion Gabriella Horaldo's leap of 5-7.

McAdams ended up taking sixth in the state because of tiebreaker rules, which use attempts to break ties in field events. Still it was a tremendous victory for McAdams, whose goal was to reach the state meet four years in a row.

She was heartbroken when track & field season was canceled last spring, but determined to get to Austin for the third time this spring. She landed in Austin and nailed a career-best leap in the finals.