Kerens had a huge day at the Class 2A state track & field meet at Mike Myers Stadium at UT-Austin Friday.
Jered Brackens took home the state title in the 200, running a 21.79 to beat the field, and he finished third in the 100 in 10.76, just behind Refugio's Ernest Campbell, who won the race in 10.63.
Kerens' senior Alexius McAdams, who was making a remarkable third trip to the state finals in the high jump, cleared a personal best 5 feet, 4 inches, which was second only to Three Rivers' state champion Gabriella Hiraldo's leap of 5-7.
McAdams, who took eighth as a freshman and finished third in the state as a sophomore with a leap of 5-2, ended up taking sixth in the state because of tiebreaker rules, which use attempts to break the ties in field events. Still it was a tremendous victory for McAdams, whose goal was to reach the state meet four years in a row.
She was heartbroken when track & field season was canceled last spring, but determined to get to Austin for the third time this spring. She landed in Austin and nailed a career-best leap in the finals.
