Terry Douglas has been running the Team Supreme track & field summer program for kids since 2003, but he has never had a group like this year's team.
"We've got 105 kids this year, the most we've ever had," said Douglas during practice at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium as his kids worked out Thursday evening.
They were all over the track, working out in small groups, ranging in age from 5 to 18, boys and girls. Douglas embraces all of them and always has, building a lot more than athletes.
His Team Supreme kids run fast and grow up fast. Just look at all the coaches who were there Thursday -- men who grew up spending their summers with Team Supreme. Now they're back helping coach the kids.
Coaches like Buddy Sayles won state titles at Kerens in the 100 and 200 and earned a college scholarship, and Ja'Micha Polk, who was a state finalist in track and a 1,000-yard rusher on Friday nights for Corsicana. Polk, a junior at Angelo State, was the top sprinter at Angelo State this year and earned All-Lonestar Conference honors.
Rolandus Randall, who is a take charge coach now, Ryan Brown and Daylon Caldwell, another 1,000-yard rusher and state finalist at Corsicana, were all there Thursday giving back to a summer program that gave them so much years ago.
Everyone involved with Team Supreme loves Douglas and loves what the program means for the young athletes
Douglas, whom everyone calls “Tootie,” has produced tremendous teams and outstanding runners year in and year out while giving the community and the kids of Corsicana and the area an incredible outlet for the summer.
He is especially proud of this summer's runners. This summer means even more because there was no Team Supreme a year ago when everything was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Douglas' kids are back, stronger than ever.
"With all the numbers we have this year, it drives them to be better," Douglas said. "Having all these children -- it's a blessing."
Douglas is taking the team to Corpus Christi next week to compete in the state meet, and he knows his kids will come home with a busload of medals. They always do.
Rayona Runnels qualified in the 18u girls long jump, triple jump, 200 and 100 and also ran on the 4x100 state qualifying team. Most of the kids are from Navarro County, but Rayona is from Malakoff.
Three years ago Rayona and her family were having lunch at Wing-Stop in Corsicana. Douglas was there, too, and when he saw Rayona he dropped by the table and asked her if she would like to run for Team Supreme.
"I could see she was an athlete," Douglas said, "I asked her if she liked to run, and she's been with us since then. She's got a good chance to win at the state meet."
Jeremiul Taylor, a 14-year-old Kerens sprinter who has been with Team Supreme for three years, has a good chance to win state in the 100, 200 and long jump.
Jerod Brackens, who won the Class 2A state title in the 200 this spring for Kerens, is another Team Supreme product who is headed for Corpus with a good chance to win state titles in the sprints in the 18u meet.
And Tyshawn Lloyd, a freshman at Kerens and his twin brother, Jashaun, both are headed to Corpus to compete in the 14u meet.
Jot Grant, a 14-year-old from Rice, is one of Team Supreme's top runners in the 800 and 1600 meters. Douglas found Jot in a youth basketball league (Jot was playing for a team playing against Douglas' team), and now he's running track every summer.
Daniel Ibanez, a 13-year-old eighth grader from Corsicana Middle School, is another one of the team's top 14-year-olds. He does a little of everything, and qualified for the state meet in the 800 and the triple jump and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Then there's the pride and joy of Team Supreme. That's tiny and adorable Jazaria Jones, an 8-year-old phenom who has been running for Team Supreme since she was 4. Zazh-Zazh is headed back to state again in the 100, 200 and 400.
