Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Euless Trinity (10-1) vs Southlake Carroll (10-1), 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington's Globe Life Park
Duncanville (9-1) vs DeSoto (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington's Globe Life Park
Galena Park North Shore (13-0) vs Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Galena Park's Galena Park ISD Stadium
Cibolo Steele (9-3) vs Austin Westlake (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock's Reeves Stadium
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Denton Guyer (10-2) vs Prosper (8-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinney's McKinney ISD Stadium
Cedar Hill (10-1) vs Rockwall-Heath (11-2), 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Arlington's Globe Life Park
Katy (11-1) vs League City Clear Falls (8-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Katy's Legacy Stadium
Austin Vandegrift (10-2) vs Buda Hays (9-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Buda's Shelton Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Red Oak (9-2) vs Mansfield Summit (7-4), 11 a.m. Friday at Arlington's Globe Life Park
Denton Ryan (12-0) vs Dallas Highland Park (11-0), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington's Globe Life Park
Manvel (9-1) vs Cedar Park (12-0), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan's Green Stadium
CC Flour Bluff (11-1) vs CC Veterans Memorial (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
WF Rider (10-2) vs Lubbock Cooper (11-1), 1 p.m. Thursday at Abilene's Anthony Field
Aledo (10-1) vs Lucas Lovejoy (13-0), 11 a.m. Thursday at Arlington's Globe Life Park
Crosby (10-3) vs Fort Bend Marshall (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Humble's Turner Stadium
Liberty Hill (11-0) vs Mission Pioneer (8-0), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Balmorhea (11-1) vs Richland Springs (12-0), 6 p.m. Jan. 5, San Angelo Stadium
