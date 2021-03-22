The Kerens Bobcats earned all-district honors.
Jaylene Cumby and Jason Burleson were named to the District 19-2A all-district first-team, and Tyler Carter made the second-team.
Josh Brown and Treylyn Lindsey were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Updated: March 22, 2021 @ 1:23 pm
Pastor Conrell J. Lockett, Jr. 74 of Houston, Tx. Passed away March 13, 2021 in Houston. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Joy Missionary Baptist Church in Houston. With burial to follow in Paradise South in Pearland. The viewing will be on Friday March 19, 2021 …
Joe Matthew White, 68 of Houston, Tx. Passed away March 14, 2021 in Houston. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at noon, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Tennessee Colony. Burial to follow in Jimmerson Quarter, Tennessee Colony. The viewing will be on Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m…
Donald W. Nolly, 54 of Dallas, Tx. Passed away on March 13, 2021 in Dallas. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the New Life Bible Fellowship Church located in Dallas, Tx. With burial to follow in Laurel Land Cemetery, Dallas, Tx. The viewing will be on Friday, Mar…
Michael Flanagan, 75, of Corsicana passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Navarro Regional Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation under the direction of Corley Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.corleyfuneralhome.com and selecting the Michael Flanagan o…
