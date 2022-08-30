There has always been something special about Trevor Denbow.
You definitely saw it when Denbow was the Del Thrash Award winner as the best high school football player in the Golden Circle as a two-way star for Corsicana's Tigers.
He was pretty special when he played one season at Navarro and Denbow was rock solid at SMU, where he was the leader of the Mustangs' secondary -- a hard-hitting, no nonsense safety.
Now, the Indianapolis Colts feel the same way about Denbow, who was named to the Colts' 53-man roster Tuesday as NFL teams cut their rosters down for opening day.
He made it. There's another Tiger in the NFL.
There's a chance Denbow will be on the field at noon on Sept. 11 when the Colts kick off to the Texans in Houston in their season opener.
Denbow, who came to the Colts as an unsigned free agent in May, just kept impressing the Indianapolis coaches, and after the summer workouts he came on like a freight train when the exhibition games began.
The Colts, who didn't sign any undrafted free agents a year ago, signed four on Tuesday, including Denbow, who made the team at safety and as a back-up punter (he averaged almost 39 yards a punt at SMU and impressed the Colts this summer).
Denbow made it to the NFL four days after his 24th birthday.
One of the key reasons the Colts put Denbow on the roster was his exceptional play on special teams, especially in the first preseason game of the summer against Buffalo.
In the Colts' Horseshoe Huddle publication, writer Zach Hicks wrote this about Debow after the Bills game.
"Denbow was all over the place in this game, logging five positive impact coverage snaps. He was consistently involved in almost every coverage tackle."
By the time the preseason ended last week, Denbow led the NFL with five solo tackles on kickoffs. The Colts also expect to play Denbow at safety. They planned on carrying five safeties this season and he joined the club Tuesday.
He just kept on turning heads on the field.
The Horseshoe Huddle wrote this about Denbow's rise on Tuesday.
"Denbow is a safety that appeared to be on the outside looking in until the preseason games started up. He was a bit inconsistent on the defensive side of the ball, but he really stood out on special teams. Pro Football Focus charted him with five total coverage tackles this preseason, which was the most across the NFL."
Of course, Denbow is the grandson of Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow, a football star who helped lead the Tigers to the 1963 state title before starring at SMU, and a baseball player who was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. His father Don Jr. was also a star at Corsicana and a top big league draft pick by the San Francisco Giants.
Trevor has a sports pedigree and he is also a classy, no-nonsense athlete who is one of the most respected young stars in the Golden Circle, and a proud product of Corsicana High School.
He has always made his name on the field. That's Denbow, who plays the game with a toughness and determination and an honest and sincere brand of humility that is quickly disappearing from football fields at every level. Denbow has always been a modest player who plays the game with a quiet humility. He never talks about himself, but speaks loudly on the field, where he has made a name for himself with big hits, big plays and a passion that has carried him from Pee Wee football to the NFL.
Denbow was a two-time all-state punter and safety and was named to the USA Today All-American team as a two-way high school player for the Tigers, and he was an exceptional head-shaking star on the Tiger soccer field as well (no one could throw the ball in like Denbow).
When he signed with Navarro College, Navarro coach Cody Crill praised Denbow for his play on the field and his endurance and talked about how Denbow never gave up on his dream, and how it all paid off in the end.
He's still dreaming -- and it's still paying off ...
He's pretty special.
He made it.
There's another Tiger in the NFL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.