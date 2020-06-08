High school baseball players had the chance to get back on the diamond on Friday, and three players from the Golden Circle all played well in the FCA's Victory Bowl baseball game.
Blooming Grove's Ethan Nors, Rice's Tanner Carlisle and Kerens' Anders Sundquist all competed in The Fellowship of Christian Athletes' annual Victory Bowl All-Star Game as the first high school baseball game in Texas since March took place in Belton.
All high school sports were canceled in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the FCA, which holds annual all-star games every June in football, baseball, softball and volleyball, held all-star games in baseball and volleyball. The Victory Bowl football game in Waco, which always includes several players from the Golden Circle, was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Carlisle, who is Rice's ace on the mound and the Bulldogs' top catcher, played for both the Blue and Red All-Stars, which were comprised of players from Central Texas. Carlisle was the catcher for both teams. Carlisle, who has accepted a scholarship to Cisco Junior College, had an impressive game, and threw out a runner trying to steal second.
Nors, who is the ace of the Blooming Grove staff, pitched and played right field for the Blue team. He went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and pitched well. He also threw out a runner at home while playing right field. Sundquist played center field for the Blue team and walked twice and scored a run.
The Red team won the game 8-4.
