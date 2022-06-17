They shared the mound and the spotlight all year at Price Field so it just made sense that Zane Petty and Brydan Hernandez share the Golden Circle Baseball Most Valuabe Player Award.
The pair of Tiger aces top a surprising and inspiring All-GC baseball team that celebrated success all spring with Kerens' remarkable young Bobcats and their bright breakthrough coach, Cole Lancaster, and Mildred's head-shaking run to the District 18-3A title -- the first outright district crown for the Eagles since 2008.
The coach that led the Eagles to a nine-game winning streak down the stretch to capture the title was Stayton Thomas, who had an sterling career on the mound for Corsicana's Tigers. He's off to a brilliant start at Mildred, where the softball and baseball teams combined to have what is arguably the best spring on the diamond in Mildred history.
Thomas shares the GC Coach of the Year award with Tiger legend Heath Autrey, whose "Wolfpack" once again won the district title and made a strong run in the playoffs. They lost 3-2 to a terrific team from Forney in the 5A Region Quarterfinals when the winning run scored on a "Man bites dog" call by the home plate umpire who either didn't know the rule that says if a batter gets hit by a live ball off his bat in play he's out and the play is dead, or just he just didn't feel like making the obvious no-brainer call in a playoff game.
Autrey won his third district title in the past four years (the 2020 half-season was canceled). Autrey, won 89 games that stretch. The Tigers, who looked like they were good enough to get back to the state tournament (they lost to nationally-ranked Colleyville Heritage 2-1 in the semifinals in 2019), were led by the Co-MVPs, Petty and Hernandez, and had two more players take home All-GC superlative awards.
Second baseman Bradley Gruver, whose improvement over the past two seasons was nothing short of spectacular, was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Blooming Grove catcher Trent Nicholson, a junior who is one of the best defensive football players in the Golden Circle.
Tiger catcher Adin Morehouse, who is one of the top catchers in the state and an incredible and carrying leader, is the 2022 GC Catcher of the Year.
Petty became the third Tiger pitcher in recent history to strike out more than 100 batters in one season, joining Holden Grounds and current Mildred coach Stayton Thomas. Petty struck out 147 and walked just 33 and went 12-2 with a 0.95 ERA. He had time during the Tigers' run this spring to stop off and sign with Texas Tech.
Hernandez went 9-1 with a 0.62 ERA, striking out 88 in 78 innings. He pitched a perfect game and hurled six complete game shutouts. He had 132 strikeouts and 29 walks in 129 innings and is 14-3 over his two-year career with the Tigers.
Hernandez also led the Tigers at the plate, where he hit. 369 with 31 hits, drove in 28 runs and scored 24 in 30 games and led the team in stolen bases with 21 while carving out a 1.039 OPS. He's just a junior.
Mildred's Haydin Thomas, the 18-3A MVP who led the Eagles, is the Versatile Player of the Year as a pitcher and first baseman who led on and off the field along with shortstop Cody Hayes, who was an incredible receiver for the Eagles football team, the Golden Circle Co-Boys Basketball Player of the Year and a tremendous shortstop. Cody is the GC Leadership Player of the Year for the determined and no-quit Eagles.
Shortstop Danny Conklin and pitcher Trayton Spivey -- both juniors -- led the Kerens' youth movement that won 20 games, tied for the district title and made a run in the playoffs. Conklin had 37 hits including two homers, hit .431 with a .527 OBP with 25 RBIs while scoring 36 times, and is the GC Offensive Player of the Year.
Spivey, is the GC Co-Pitcher of the Year along with Dawson's Cade Onstott who was the District 14-2A Pitcher of the Year. Spivey went 10-3 with a 2.20 ERA and 80 Ks in 66 innings.
Kerens had three freshmen take home GC Newcomers of the Year awards, including the Ritchie Twins, Kannon and Krayton, who will be stars for three more seasons at Kerens, where they helped lead the team this spring. Kerens' Matt Rikard was also a Newcomer of the Year along with Corsicana outfielder Blane Farmer who rose to the occasion time and time again for the Tigers.
Kelton Bell, a talented junior from Blooming Grove who won the Del Thrash Award last fall as the top football player in the Golden Circle, is the 2022 GC Utility Player of the Year, which goes to the top pitcher/position combo player.
See the entire All-Golden Circle Team on Page xxxx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.