Season tickets for the Corsicana Tigers' home football games are on sale online (cisd.org/Athletics) and at the Tigers athletic office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through July 29. Season ticket holders Swap Days are Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.
Reserved tickets are $40 per seat and $20 for parking. All tickets not sold during this time will be available to the public.
The Tigers play a 10-game schedule, including five home games at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium. District games begin Sept. 17 at home against Royse City.
Tigers Practice Schedule
Practice begins Aug. 2
All incoming 10th-12 graders start practice Monday (Aug. 2) from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
All incoming ninth-graders will practice beginning Tuesday (Aug. 2) from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Tigers Schedule
Aug. 12: Scrimmage at Dallas Carter, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19: Scrimmage vs. Crowley at CNBT Stadium, 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Aug. 27: At The Colony, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: Frisco Lebanon Trail, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: Whitehouse, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sept, 17: Royse City, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. *
Sept. 24: At Forney, 7:30 p.m. *
Oct. 1: OPEN
Oct. 8: At Greenville, 7:30 p.m. *
Oct. 15: Sulphur Springs, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. *
Oct. 21: At North Forney, (Thursday), 7 p.m. *
Oct. 29: Crandall, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. * (Homecoming)
Nov. 5: At Ennis, 7:30 p.m. *
* denotes District 8-5A game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.