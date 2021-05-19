Here's the updated baseball playoff schedule for Corsicana and Hubbard.
Class 5A Region II Quarterfinals
Best-of-three series
Corsicana (26-9) vs. Ennis (19-13-2)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville High School
Game 2: Noon Friday at South Grand Prairie High School
Game 3 (if necessary) 11 a.m. Saturday at Duncanville High School
Class 1A Region II Semifinals
Best-of-three series
Hubbard (21-9) vs. Abbott (15-8)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at West High School
Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at West High School
Game 3: (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at West High School
