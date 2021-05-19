The Tigers lift Adin Morehouse in celebration

The Tigers, seen here lifting Adin Morehouse, whose sac fly in the eighth scored Miguel Luevano with the winning run in their 2-1 victory over Cleburne this season, hope to have some more celebrations in the postseason.

They play Ennis this week in the 5A Region II Quarterfinals while Hubbard plays Abbott the 1A Region II Semifinals. Both are best-of-three series.

Here's the updated baseball playoff schedule for Corsicana and Hubbard.

Class 5A Region II Quarterfinals

Best-of-three series

Corsicana (26-9) vs. Ennis (19-13-2)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville High School

Game 2: Noon Friday at South Grand Prairie High School

Game 3 (if necessary) 11 a.m. Saturday at Duncanville High School

Class 1A Region II Semifinals

Best-of-three series

Hubbard (21-9) vs. Abbott (15-8)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at West High School

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at West High School

Game 3: (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at West High School

