GC Player of the Week
This week's Player of the Week goes to a trio of receivers at Dawson. The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten with a 62-41 win over Kerens Friday night as three Dawson receivers combined to make 25 receptions for 366 yards and six touchdowns.
Jace Johnson caught 10 passes for 163 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and three TDs and a two-point conversion, Isaac Johnson had nine receptions for 124 yards (13.8 yards per catch), two touchdowns and a two-point conversion and Hastin Easley made six catches for 79 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and a TD and two-point conversion.
"Our receivers are doing a great job this year," Dawson coach Jimmy Thompson said. "They're fast, they get open and they catch everything."
Obviously, Dawson's sensational freshman quarterback Brant Boatright, who leads the Golden Circle in passing, had another monster night throwing the ball. He completed 28-of-40 passes (70 percent) for 375 yards and six touchdowns -- and he also threw six two-point conversion passes to help the Bulldogs stay unbeaten at 4-0. The Dawgs are off this week.
Bye bye bye bye
Half of the teams in the Golden Circle are off this week as Dawson, Blooming Grove, Rice and Mildred all have bye weeks.
Here's the rest of the schedule
Friday
Tigers at Arlington Seguin
Itasca at Kerens, (Homecoming)
Frost at Hico
Wortham at Hubbard
