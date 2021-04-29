Navarro College announced Thursday that Whoa Dill will return to Navarro College as the Bulldogs’ 10th head baseball coach in program history.
 
“We are excited to have Whoa return to Navarro College and lead our
baseball program,” said Athletic Director Michael Landers.  “He has a
proven track record of success and he has a vision and a plan for
Navarro baseball and our student-athletes.  His energy and enthusiasm
will be a positive addition to not only our baseball program, but to the
College and the Corsicana community. “
 
 Dill, a two-year starting pitcher for Navarro, returned as an assistant
coach here at age 24, and succeeded Skip Johnson as head coach in 2007.
Dill directed Bulldog baseball to four conference championships and two
JUCO World Series appearances -- including the 2011 NJCAA National
Championship -- during eight seasons (2007-2014). Dill’s 307-157 career
coaching record includes the three highest single season win totals in
school history (47 in 2008, 46 in 2011 and 44 in 2013). His players
enjoyed great individual success as well with over 40 All-Conference
selections, 6 NJCAA All-Americans and 5 players that played on MLB rosters.
 
Dill will be taking over for Matt Podjenski who will be retiring at the
conclusion of the 2021 spring season.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you