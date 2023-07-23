Navarro's Deneisha Blackwood was the Player of the Match for Jamaica's Women's World Cup team, which shocked sports fans in and out of the soccer world with a 0-0 draw against France in the opening round of the World Cup.
Jamaica, ranked No. 43, was a huge underdog against No. 5 France, and Blackwood was a big part of the shocking 0-0 draw.
Blackwood, a speedy and tenacious defender, stopped run after run and frustrated the French team throughout the match, leading the way for the upset. At the end of the match, the Jamaican players hoisted Blackwood on their shoulders and carried her off the field in a joyous celebration.
Jamacia had never scored a point in the World Cup until the upset, scoring a point for the draw.
Blackwood was a two-time All-American at Navarro in 2015 and 2016 and a prolific scorer at Navarro, where she scored 22 goals and handed out 13 assists in 2016.
Navarro women's soccer coach Alicia Wilson, played professional soccer for years and was a member of Jamaica's Women's National Team when she was younger, was thrilled by Blackwood's success, but not shocked.
"Deneisha has always worked hard and told me years ago she would play professionally," Wilson said. "So it's not surprising to see her doing well at the highest level of the woman's game!"
Blackwood is not the only Navarro player on the team. Navarro's Trudi Carter is also a member of the Jamaican Women's Soccer team.
"Deneisha had a great match," Wilson said. "She helped stop the French team from scoring. She broke up many plays and was a big part of the upset, leading the defense.
"That upset was Huuuuge! And for a former Bulldog to be selected 'Best Player of the Match' by FiFA in the Women's World Cup against No. 5 France ... Navarro Junior College women's soccer is on the World's Stage!" she said.
