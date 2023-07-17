The Kerens Bobcats have one more tournament to play.
The Kerens kids had the best playoff run in the Golden Circle when they became the second team from Kerens High School to reach the Class 2A Region Quarterfinals last spring.
Now most of that Kerens team is together again, preparing to play in the Texas Teenage Baseball Association's High School Eligible Tournament this weekend. Kerens will add two players to the team -- make that, two impressive players.
Corsicana's Adrian Baston, who had a monster season as the leadoff man for Heath Autrey's Tigers last spring, will be one of the outfielders for Kerens.
Kerens also added Gracen Harris, a rising junior at Ennis High School and one of the top receivers in Texas High School Football, will also be in the Kerens outfield this weekend.
Harris who grew up playing baseball with most of the Kerens players, helped the Bobcats win the TTBA 14-U state title two years ago when he was a freshman at Ennis. He's back as a summer time Bobcat to try to help Kerens win this weekend.
Baston was the 2023 Golden Circle Co-Offensive Baseball Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Kerens senior Danny Conklin. Baston put up some head-spinning numbers by a leadoff man. He led the Tigers, scoring 43 runs in 34 games to help lead Corsicana in another playoff run.
Baston, who is from Kerens, hit .465 with a .579 on-base percentage and finished with a team-leading 1.307 OPS and a mind-boggling .727 slugging percentage for a leadoff hitter. He stole 16 bases in 17 attempts and finished the season with 17 extra base hits and gave a new meaning to the term "Triple Threat" ripping nine triples in the short season.
Cole Lancaster coached the Kerens High School team and Lancaster's brother-in-lawn-law, Matt Lynch, is coaching the Kerens team this week. Lynch's son, Lane Lynch, one of the top quarterbacks in the Golden Circle, did just about everything on and off the field during Kerens' run in the high school baseball playoffs and was the Golden Circle 2023 Versatile Player of the Year.
The TTBA "High School Eligible" Tournament will be played at Rice High School and Ennis High School with an 11-team field playing in the three-day, double elimination tournament.
Kerens opens play at 8 a.m. Friday against Itasca at Rice and if the Bobcats win they will face Hillsboro in the winners' bracket at 1 p.m. Friday at Rice. The championship game will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.